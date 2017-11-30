Robin StapletonConductor
Robin Stapleton
Robin Stapleton Tracks
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Orchestra
Faust (The Soldiers' Chorus)
Charles‐François Gounod
Brindisi (La traviata)
Giuseppe Verdi
Memory
Kiri Te Kanawa
The Duet of Two Cats
Kiri Te Kanawa
Somewhere
Kiri Te Kanawa
Love Unspoken
Kiri Te Kanawa
Willow Song
Kiri Te Kanawa
Orchestra
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Blue Eyed Nancy
Robin Stapleton
BONNIE WOODHALL
Robin Stapleton
Comin' Thro' the Rye
Robin Stapleton
Johnny Lad
Robin Stapleton
Skippin Barfit
Robin Stapleton
Un Bel di Vedremo from Madame Butterfly
Giacomo Puccini
Maccrimmons Lament
Robin Stapleton
Jock Hawk's Adventures in Glasgow
Robin Stapleton
opera in 4 parts
Nabucco
Performer
