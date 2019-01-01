Simone YoungAustralian conductor. Born 2 March 1961
Simone Young
1961-03-02
Simone Margaret Young AM (born 2 March 1961) is an Australian conductor. She was born in Sydney, of Irish ancestry on her father's side and Croatian ancestry on her mother's side. Young was educated at the Monte Sant' Angelo Mercy College in North Sydney. She studied composition, piano and conducting at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
Conductor Simone Young uncovers the technicalities facing all harpists.
The secret world of the harp
Symphony No.3 in F major, Op 90
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No.3 in F major, Op 90
Last played on
Symphony No.3 in F major, Op 90
Last played on
Variations on a theme by Haydn (Op.56a) vers. for orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Variations on a theme by Haydn (Op.56a) vers. for orchestra
Last played on
Variations on a theme by Haydn (Op.56a) vers. for orchestra
Last played on
Folksong arrangements volume 3 (British Isles) - 'The Foggy, Foggy Dew'
Benjamin Britten
Folksong arrangements volume 3 (British Isles) - 'The Foggy, Foggy Dew'
Last played on
Folksong arrangements volume 3 (British Isles) - 'The Foggy, Foggy Dew'
Last played on
Symphony No.9 - Scherzo
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No.9 - Scherzo
Symphony No.9 - Scherzo
Orchestra
Last played on
Traum durch die Dammerung - 3 Lieder Op.29 no.1
Richard Strauss
Traum durch die Dammerung - 3 Lieder Op.29 no.1
Last played on
Traum durch die Dammerung - 3 Lieder Op.29 no.1
Last played on
Scherzo (Symphony No 4 in E flat major - 1874 version)
Anton Bruckner
Scherzo (Symphony No 4 in E flat major - 1874 version)
Last played on
Scherzo (Symphony No 4 in E flat major - 1874 version)
Last played on
Allegro (Symphony No 2 in C minor)
Anton Bruckner
Allegro (Symphony No 2 in C minor)
Last played on
Allegro (Symphony No 2 in C minor)
Last played on
Symphony No 0 (3rd mvt, Scherzo. Presto - Trio)
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No 0 (3rd mvt, Scherzo. Presto - Trio)
Last played on
Symphony No 0 (3rd mvt, Scherzo. Presto - Trio)
Last played on
Prelude à l'apres-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prelude à l'apres-midi d'un faune
Last played on
Prelude à l'apres-midi d'un faune
Last played on
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - Overture, Op 27
Felix Mendelssohn
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - Overture, Op 27
Last played on
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - Overture, Op 27
Last played on
Symphony No.6 (1st mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.6 (1st mvt)
Symphony No.6 (1st mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Feste im Herbst
Joseph Marx
Feste im Herbst
Feste im Herbst
Passacaglia Op.1
Anton Webern
Passacaglia Op.1
Passacaglia Op.1
Notturno for violin and strings
Arnold Schoenberg
Notturno for violin and strings
Notturno for violin and strings
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma') Op.36
Edward Elgar
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma') Op.36
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma') Op.36
City Stanzas (Piano Concerto No 3)
Sally Beamish
City Stanzas (Piano Concerto No 3)
City Stanzas (Piano Concerto No 3)
Testament
Brett Dean
Testament
Testament
Symphony No 6 in A major (Scherzo)
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No 6 in A major (Scherzo)
Last played on
Symphony No 6 in A major (Scherzo)
Last played on
The Gambler: Act 4
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act 4
The Gambler: Act 4
The Gambler: Act Three
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act Three
The Gambler: Act Three
The Gambler: Act Two
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler: Act Two
The Gambler: Act Two
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
The Gambler [Igrok] - opera Op.24
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.4; Schmerzen
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.4; Schmerzen
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.4; Schmerzen
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.3; Im Treibhaus
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.3; Im Treibhaus
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.3; Im Treibhaus
Last played on
Senza Sangue
Peter Eotvos, Albane Carrère, Russell Braun, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Simone Young
Senza Sangue
Senza Sangue
Composer
Last played on
Symphony No.7 in E major
Anton Bruckner
Symphony No.7 in E major
Symphony No.7 in E major
Last played on
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Orchestra
Last played on
Rienzi (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Rienzi (Overture)
Rienzi (Overture)
Last played on
Lyric Symphony (Proms 2016)
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Lyric Symphony (Proms 2016)
Lyric Symphony (Proms 2016)
Violin Concerto No 5 in A major, 'Turkish' (Proms 2016)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Violin Concerto No 5 in A major, 'Turkish' (Proms 2016)
Violin Concerto No 5 in A major, 'Turkish' (Proms 2016)
Concerto for Orchestra (Proms 2016)
Bayan Northcott
Concerto for Orchestra (Proms 2016)
Concerto for Orchestra (Proms 2016)
'Morgendlich leuchtet' from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg
Richard Wagner
'Morgendlich leuchtet' from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg
Last played on
'Morgendlich leuchtet' from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg
Last played on
