Junkyard ChoirBritish rock band
Junkyard Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f29b7f25-c497-484b-9a4c-0558ebbf38fc
Junkyard Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
Junkyard Choir are an eight-piece Brighton/Croydon-based British rock band. The band’s sound has its origins in blues rock, soul, garage rock, grunge and punk and has been described as "mean, merciless, hard rollin’ blues rock performed with hammering power and captivating intensity".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Junkyard Choir Tracks
Sort by
Sun Moon Stars
Junkyard Choir
Sun Moon Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun Moon Stars
Last played on
Junkyard Choir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist