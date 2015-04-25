Hamiet BluiettBorn 16 September 1940. Died 4 October 2018
Hamiet Bluiett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2995617-71f9-419a-8460-00e0f17221c9
Hamiet Bluiett Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamiet Bluiett (BLUE-et; September 16, 1940 – October 4, 2018) was an American jazz saxophonist, clarinetist, and composer. His primary instrument was the baritone saxophone, and he was considered one of the finest players of this instrument. A member of the World Saxophone Quartet, he also played (and recorded with) the bass saxophone, E-flat alto clarinet, E-flat contra-alto clarinet, and wooden flute.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hamiet Bluiett Tracks
Sort by
Counting on the Blues
Victor Lewis
Counting on the Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Counting on the Blues
Last played on
Hamiet Bluiett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist