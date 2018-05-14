Gare du NordFormed 2001
Gare du Nord
2001
Gare du Nord Biography (Wikipedia)
Gare du Nord is a Dutch-Belgian jazz band, originally consisting of Doc (Ferdi Lancee) and Inca (Barend Fransen). Doc played guitar and Inca played saxophone, while both performed vocal duties. After the pair split in 2013, the band continues working and touring with a different lineup.
Gare du Nord Tracks
Taxi Au Moulin
Taxi Au Moulin
Taxi Au Moulin
Tune Up
Tune Up
Tune Up
