Dave Arch Biography (Wikipedia)
David Arch, better known as Dave Arch, is a pianist, conductor, arranger and composer with a prolific career covering albums, films and commercials, television and live performances. He is best known for his role as Musical Director and arranger for BBC Television’s BAFTA-winning Strictly Come Dancing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Arch Tracks
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
I Got Rhythm
Last played on
Strictly Come Dancing TV Theme
Dan McGrath
Strictly Come Dancing TV Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hb613.jpglink
Strictly Come Dancing TV Theme
Last played on
Time to Remember
Dave Arch
Time to Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time to Remember
Last played on
Strictly Come Dancing Theme 2014
Dave Arch
Strictly Come Dancing Theme 2014
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hb613.jpglink
Strictly Come Dancing Theme 2014
Last played on
Time To Remember
Dave Arch
Time To Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Remember
Last played on
Three Amigos
Dave Arch
Three Amigos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Amigos
Roll The Dice
Dave Arch
Roll The Dice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll The Dice
Hello
Dave Arch
Hello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello
Strictly Come Dancing Theme
Dave Arch
Strictly Come Dancing Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strictly Come Dancing
The Strictly Come Dancing Band
Strictly Come Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hb613.jpglink
Strictly Come Dancing
Last played on
I Could Have Danced All Night
Dave Arch
I Could Have Danced All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hb613.jpglink
I Could Have Danced All Night
Last played on
Fat Sam's Grand Slam
Dave Arch
Fat Sam's Grand Slam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hb613.jpglink
Fat Sam's Grand Slam
Last played on
