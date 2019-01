David Arch, better known as Dave Arch, is a pianist, conductor, arranger and composer with a prolific career covering albums, films and commercials, television and live performances. He is best known for his role as Musical Director and arranger for BBC Television’s BAFTA-winning Strictly Come Dancing.

