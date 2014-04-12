Jimmy BlytheBorn 20 May 1901. Died 21 June 1931
Jimmy Blythe
1901-05-20
Jimmy Blythe Biography (Wikipedia)
James Louis Blythe (May 20, 1901 – June 14, 1931) was an American jazz and boogie-woogie pianist and composer. Blythe is known to have recorded as many as 300 piano rolls, and his song "Chicago Stomp" is considered one of the earliest examples of boogie-woogie music to be recorded.
Jimmy Blythe Tracks
Hot Stuff
Jimmy Blythe
Hot Stuff
Hot Stuff
Last played on
