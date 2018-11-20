AvengersUSA punk band. Formed 1977
1977
Avengers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Avengers is an American punk rock band formed in 1977 in San Francisco, California. The band recorded an EP, We Are the One (1977), and after opening for the Sex Pistols worked with Steve Jones, but hadn't released a full-length album before breaking up in 1979. After the breakup an EP with the Steve Jones-produced songs was released (The Avengers), and later an album, Avengers, in 1983. Their lead singer, Penelope Houston, is also a folk singer who has a solo career. Since 1999 a number of other albums were released with studio and live tracks, and the band has come together for various occasions.
