George JonesUS country music vocalist. Born 12 September 1931. Died 26 April 2013
George Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
George Glenn Jones (September 12, 1931 – April 26, 2013) was an American musician, singer and songwriter. He achieved international fame for his long list of hit records, including his best known song "He Stopped Loving Her Today", as well as his distinctive voice and phrasing. For the last twenty years of his life, Jones was frequently referred to as the greatest living country singer. Country music scholar Bill Malone writes, "For the two or three minutes consumed by a song, Jones immerses himself so completely in its lyrics, and in the mood it conveys, that the listener can scarcely avoid becoming similarly involved." Waylon Jennings expressed a similar opinion in his song "It's Alright": "If we all could sound like we wanted to, we'd all sound like George Jones." The shape of his nose and facial features earned Jones the nickname "The Possum."
Born in Texas, Jones first heard country music when he was seven and was given a guitar at the age of nine. He married his first wife, Dorothy Bonvillion, in 1950, and was divorced in 1951. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was discharged in 1953. He married Shirley Ann Corley in 1954. In 1959, Jones recorded "White Lightning," written by J. P. Richardson, which launched his career as a singer. His second marriage ended in divorce in 1968; he married fellow country music singer Tammy Wynette a year later. Years of alcoholism compromised his health and led to his missing many performances, earning him the nickname "No Show Jones." After his divorce from Wynette in 1975, Jones married his fourth wife, Nancy Sepulvado, in 1983 and became sober for good in 1999. Jones died in 2013, aged 81, from hypoxic respiratory failure. During his career, Jones had more than 150 hits, both as a solo artist and in duets with other artists.
Good Year For The Roses
Jingle Bells
Lonely Christmas Call
She Thinks I Still Care
Once A Day
Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes
Walls Can Fall
You Comb Her Hair
You and Me Together
Love Bug
The Race Is On
If You Want To Wear A Crown
Sinners and Saints
Ol' George Stopped Drinkin' Today
I Want To Grow Old With You
The Grand Tour
Don't Be Ashamed Of Your Age
Real Deal
Choices
We're Gonna Hold On
Ain't Love a Lot Like That
A Perfect Match
San Antonio Rose
We Must Have Been Out Of Our Minds
I Always Get Lucky With You
Writing on the Wall
Waltz of the Angels
4th of July (feat. George Jones)
Our Private Life
She Told Me So
