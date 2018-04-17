Adolf DallapozzaBorn 14 March 1940
Adolf Dallapozza
1940-03-14
Adolf Dallapozza Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolf Dallapozza (born 14 March 1940 in Bolzano) is an Austrian tenor in opera, operetta and musical theatre He worked for more than 40 years at the Vienna Volksoper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adolf Dallapozza Tracks
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
Mass in G Major, D.167: V. Benedictus
Last played on
Intermezzo - Act 1
Richard Strauss
Intermezzo - Act 1
Intermezzo - Act 1
Last played on
