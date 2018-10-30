Wailing SoulsFormed 1968
Wailing Souls
1968
Wailing Souls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wailing Souls (originally The Renegades) are a Jamaican reggae vocal group whose origins date back to the 1960s. The group has undergone several line-up changes over the years with Winston "Pipe" Matthews and Lloyd "Bread" McDonald the only constant members. They have been nominated for Grammy Awards three times.
Wailing Souls Tracks
Very Well
Wailing Souls
Very Well
Very Well
Sweet Sugar Plum Plum
Wailing Souls
Sweet Sugar Plum Plum
Sweet Sugar Plum Plum
Picky Picky Head
Wailing Souls
Picky Picky Head
Picky Picky Head
War
Wailing Souls
War
War
Sweet Sugar Plum
Wailing Souls
Sweet Sugar Plum
Sweet Sugar Plum
War Deh Round A John Shop
Wailing Souls
War Deh Round A John Shop
War Deh Round A John Shop
Stop Red Eye (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Wailing Souls
Stop Red Eye (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Stop Red Eye (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Bredda Gravilcious (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Wailing Souls
Bredda Gravilcious (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Island Girl
Wailing Souls
Island Girl
Island Girl
Firehouse (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Wailing Souls
Firehouse (Radio 1 Session, 30 Oct 1984)
Things And Time
Wailing Souls
Things And Time
Things And Time
Oh what a feeling
Wailing Souls
Oh what a feeling
Oh what a feeling
Love Her Madly
The Doors
Love Her Madly
Love Her Madly
Mr. Fire Coal Man
Wailing Souls
Mr. Fire Coal Man
All Over The World
Wailing Souls
All Over The World
All Over The World
Firehouse Rock
Wailing Souls
Firehouse Rock
Firehouse Rock
Bandits Taking Over - BBC Session 30/10/1984
Wailing Souls
Bandits Taking Over - BBC Session 30/10/1984
War (12" Disco 45 Mix)
Wailing Souls
War (12" Disco 45 Mix)
War (12" Disco 45 Mix)
Bredda Gravaliscious
Wailing Souls
Bredda Gravaliscious
Bredda Gravaliscious
Firehose Rock (John Peel Session)
Wailing Souls
Firehose Rock (John Peel Session)
Firehose Rock (John Peel Session)
Shark Attack
Wailing Souls
Shark Attack
Shark Attack
