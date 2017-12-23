Josef MohrBorn 11 December 1792. Died 4 December 1848
Josef Mohr
1792-12-11
Josef Mohr Biography (Wikipedia)
Josephus Franciscus Mohr, sometimes spelled Josef (11 December 1792 – 4 December 1848) was an Austrian Roman Catholic priest and writer, who wrote the words to the Christmas carol "Silent Night."
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night
Silent Night
Last played on
Silent Night (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Silent Night (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Conductor
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Silent Night
Franz Xaver Gruber
Silent Night
Silent Night
Last played on
