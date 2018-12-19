Larissa DiadkovaBorn 1954
Larissa Diadkova
1954
Larissa Diadkova Biography
Larissa Ivanovna Diadkova (Russian: Лариса Ивановна Дядькова; born 1954 in Zelenodolsk) is a Russian mezzo-soprano.
Larissa Diadkova Tracks
Kashchey the Immortal: Tableau 3
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Kirov Opera Chorus And Orchestra, Konstantin Pluzhnikov, Marina Shaguch, Larissa Diadkova, Alexander Morozov, Alexander Gergalov & Valery Gergiev
Kashchey the Immortal: Tableau 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhq1.jpglink
Kashchey the Immortal: Tableau 3
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
Last played on
The Queen of Spades (Act 3, Sc 1-2)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Queen of Spades (Act 3, Sc 1-2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Queen of Spades (Act 3, Sc 1-2)
Last played on
The Queen Of Spades Op 68 - Act 3 scene 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Queen Of Spades Op 68 - Act 3 scene 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Queen Of Spades Op 68 - Act 3 scene 1
Last played on
Sadko - Tableau 1 (excerpt)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Sadko - Tableau 1 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Sadko - Tableau 1 (excerpt)
Choir
Last played on
Willow Song (Otello)
Giuseppe Verdi
Willow Song (Otello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Willow Song (Otello)
Last played on
Cherevichki (The Tsarina's Slippers) - Part II
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cherevichki (The Tsarina's Slippers) - Part II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Cherevichki (The Tsarina's Slippers) - Part II
Conductor
Last played on
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5g5k.jpglink
Falstaff - Act 3 Scene 2; Tutto nel mondo e un burla (final fugue)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e42n3d
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-14T22:04:10
14
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
