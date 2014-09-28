Samantha MooreBorn 28 December 1988
Samantha Jo Moore (born December 28, 1988) is a Canadian singer and songwriter whose songs have been recorded and re-cut by Miley Cyrus (“East Northumberland High” from "Meet Miley Cyrus"), as well as up and coming artists, including Diana DeGarmo (“Then I Woke Up”, “The Difference In Me”, “‘Till You Want Me”, “Boy Like You”, from "Blue Skies"), and The Clique Girlz (“Then I Woke Up”, “The Difference In Me”, from "Incredible" and the EP "Clique Girlz") and co-wrote “Falling Down Your Stare” from Hope 7's self-titled debut album. Additionally, Spanish Pop band, Nikki Clan did a cover of “A Boy Like You” and “The Difference In Me” for their debut album, “No Sera Igual”.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
