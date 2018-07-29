The RationalsBand from Ann Arbor, MI (A² records). Formed 1964. Disbanded 1970
The Rationals
1964
The Rationals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rationals were an American rock band from Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Rationals Tracks
Somethings Gotta Hold On Me
Somethings Gotta Hold On Me
I Need You
I Need You
Guitar Army
Guitar Army
Leavin' Here
Leavin' Here
I Gotta Go Now (Out On The Floor)
I Gotta Go Now (Out On The Floor)
Look What You're Doing (To Me Baby)
Look What You're Doing (To Me Baby)
Not Like It Is
Not Like It Is
