Peter NeumannBorn 8 March 1940
Peter Neumann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s5brt.jpg
1940-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2833b5e-f575-488e-b03f-e0f8904427c9
Peter Neumann Tracks
Sort by
Freuet euch des Herren SWV.367 for 3 voices, 2 violins and continuo
Heinrich Schütz
Freuet euch des Herren SWV.367 for 3 voices, 2 violins and continuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Freuet euch des Herren SWV.367 for 3 voices, 2 violins and continuo
Choir
Last played on
4 sacred pieces (SWV.282, SWV.22, SWV.308, SWV.386)
Heinrich Schütz
4 sacred pieces (SWV.282, SWV.22, SWV.308, SWV.386)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
4 sacred pieces (SWV.282, SWV.22, SWV.308, SWV.386)
Choir
Last played on
Kyrie for 12 voices, from Sacrae symphoniae (1597)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Kyrie for 12 voices, from Sacrae symphoniae (1597)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Kyrie for 12 voices, from Sacrae symphoniae (1597)
Choir
Last played on
Magnificat anima mea Dominum SWV.468
Heinrich Schütz
Magnificat anima mea Dominum SWV.468
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Magnificat anima mea Dominum SWV.468
Choir
Last played on
3 sacred pieces (SWV.415, SWV.138, SWV.27)
Heinrich Schütz
3 sacred pieces (SWV.415, SWV.138, SWV.27)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
3 sacred pieces (SWV.415, SWV.138, SWV.27)
Choir
Last played on
2 sacred pieces - Spes mea, Christe Deus; Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen
Heinrich Schütz
2 sacred pieces - Spes mea, Christe Deus; Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
2 sacred pieces - Spes mea, Christe Deus; Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen
Choir
Last played on
Mass in C minor Op 147 - Tota pulchra es, Maria
Robert Schumann
Mass in C minor Op 147 - Tota pulchra es, Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Mass in C minor Op 147 - Tota pulchra es, Maria
Last played on
Joshua - Act 2; Glory to God (Chorus) [with Joshua]
George Frideric Handel
Joshua - Act 2; Glory to God (Chorus) [with Joshua]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Joshua - Act 2; Glory to God (Chorus) [with Joshua]
Last played on
Ode for St Cecilia's day (From harmony, from heav'nly harmony): What passion cannot music raise and quell!
George Frideric Handel
Ode for St Cecilia's day (From harmony, from heav'nly harmony): What passion cannot music raise and quell!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ode for St Cecilia's day (From harmony, from heav'nly harmony): What passion cannot music raise and quell!
Last played on
3 sacred pieces (SWV.263, SWV.264, SWV.412)
Heinrich Schütz
3 sacred pieces (SWV.263, SWV.264, SWV.412)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
3 sacred pieces (SWV.263, SWV.264, SWV.412)
Last played on
Mein' Augen schliess' ich jetzt - chorale BWV.378
Cologne Chamber Choir
Mein' Augen schliess' ich jetzt - chorale BWV.378
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s546z.jpglink
Mein' Augen schliess' ich jetzt - chorale BWV.378
Last played on
Plaudite omnis terra for 12 voices, from Sacrae symphoniae (1597)
Cologne Chamber Choir
Plaudite omnis terra for 12 voices, from Sacrae symphoniae (1597)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s546z.jpglink
Plaudite omnis terra for 12 voices, from Sacrae symphoniae (1597)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epz8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-21T22:27:23
21
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Peter Neumann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist