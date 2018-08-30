Michael Jackson“King of Pop”. Born 29 August 1958. Died 25 June 2009
Michael Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Joseph Jackson (August 29, 1958 – June 25, 2009) was an American singer, songwriter and dancer. Dubbed the "King of Pop", he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and is also regarded as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Jackson's contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture for over four decades.
The eighth child of the Jackson family, Michael made his professional debut in 1964 with his elder brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971 while at Motown Records. In the early 1980s, Jackson became a dominant figure in popular music. His music videos, including those for "Beat It", "Billie Jean", and "Thriller" from his 1982 album Thriller, are credited with breaking racial barriers and transforming the medium into an art form and promotional tool. Their popularity helped bring the television channel MTV to fame. Jackson's 1987 album Bad produced the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "I Just Can't Stop Loving You", "Bad", "The Way You Make Me Feel", "Man in the Mirror", and "Dirty Diana", becoming the first album to have five number-one singles in the nation. He continued to innovate with videos such as "Black or White" and "Scream" throughout the 1990s, and forged a reputation as a touring artist. Through stage and video performances, Jackson popularized a number of complicated dance techniques, such as the robot and the moonwalk, to which he gave the name. His distinctive sound and style has influenced numerous artists of various genres.
- "Michael Jackson paid attention to details - he didn't miss nothin'!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06djkdv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06djkdv.jpg2018-07-12T07:13:00.000ZQuincy Jones sums up what was so special about working directly with Michael Jacksonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06djgz9
"Michael Jackson paid attention to details - he didn't miss nothin'!"
- Funk Family Tree: Quincy Joneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r83s3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r83s3.jpg2016-04-16T18:30:00.000ZThe branch begins with The Brothers Johnson and ends with Quincy Jones... who next?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r83tq
Funk Family Tree: Quincy Jones
- The King of Pop is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j7z8s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03j7z8s.jpg2016-02-14T20:50:00.000ZThe King of Pop, Michael Jackson is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03j810t
The King of Pop is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- The Funk & Soul Years - 1979https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0m5h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0m5h.jpg2015-05-09T18:50:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 1979 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Instant Funk, Michael Jackson, and Chuck Brown And The Soul Searchers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r0m6l
The Funk & Soul Years - 1979
- Michael Jackson - Minimixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g2dtw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g2dtw.jpg2013-09-03T11:02:00.000ZCJ pays tribute to Michael Jackson's 55th Birthday with an MJ tribute mix.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g2dv9
Michael Jackson - Minimix
Michael Jackson Tracks
Sort by
Say Say Say
Beat It
Man In The Mirror
Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough
Billie Jean
Smooth Criminal
The Way You Make Me Feel
Human Nature
Rock With You
Off The Wall
P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)
Rockin' Robin
Black Or White
Remember The Time
One Day In Your Life
Ease On Down The Road
Thriller
Latest Michael Jackson News
Michael Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Janet Jackson looks back in a candid interview with Dotty.
-
"We didn't have much of a childhood" - Janet Jackson reveals all about her life and career
-
R&B legend Janet JACKSON reminisces about her 'Poetic Justice' movie co-star rapper Tupac Shakur
-
Janet Jackson on her return with a big budget music video!
-
Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jackson
-
The Jacksons
-
The Jacksons
-
Being On Tour As A Child
-
Tito Jackson - My 70s
-
Whitney Houston is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame