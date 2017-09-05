Scott 4Formed 1995
Scott 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0655d3n.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f27d7587-bc87-4c08-b1bb-275d023f595a
Scott 4 Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott 4 are a three-piece indie rock band from London, described by Allmusic as 'Electronic cowpunks' for their blend of country-blues, hip hop and indie-punk.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scott 4 Tracks
Sort by
Troubles 1-2-3
Scott 4
Troubles 1-2-3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0655d3n.jpglink
Troubles 1-2-3
Last played on
You Set The Scene
Scott 4
You Set The Scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0655d3n.jpglink
You Set The Scene
Last played on
solenoid dutch
Scott 4
solenoid dutch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0655d3n.jpglink
solenoid dutch
Last played on
Deutsche LP Record
Scott 4
Deutsche LP Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0655d3n.jpglink
Deutsche LP Record
Last played on
Philly's Song
Scott 4
Philly's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0655d3n.jpglink
Philly's Song
Last played on
Scott 4 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist