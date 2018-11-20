Donald SwannBorn 30 September 1923. Died 23 March 1994
Donald Swann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f27c2b48-d3ea-48ad-9d4b-0762c8593301
Donald Swann Biography (Wikipedia)
Donald Ibrahím Swann (30 September 1923 – 23 March 1994) was a Welsh-born composer, musician, singer and entertainer. He was one half of Flanders and Swann, writing and performing comic songs with Michael Flanders.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Donald Swann Tracks
A word on my ear
Donald Swann
Design For Living
Michael Flanders
The Slow Train
Michael Flanders
Th Gnu Song
Michael Flanders
The Ostrich
Michael Flanders
Ill Wind
Donald Swann
A Transport Of Delight
Donald Swann
The Hippopotamus Song
Michael Flanders
First and Second Law
Donald Swann
Old songs of lost love
Donald Swann
Margate 1940
Donald Swann
The Hippopotamus Song
Flanders and Swann
Four Lyrics From In Memoriam Nos. 1 & 2
Donald Swann
The Hippopotamus Song
Flanders and Swann
Ill Wind
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Misalliance
Michael Flanders
Miss Joan Hunter Dunne
Donald Swann
Bilbo's Last Song
Donald Swann
Ill Wind/Friendly Duet
Donald Swann
Th Gnu Song
Michael Flanders
Misalliance (The Bindweed Song....)
Donald Swann
The Warthog
Donald Swann
The Gay Gondolier
Flanders and Swann
Th Gnu Song
Michael Flanders
A Transport of Delight
Michael Flanders
Ill Wind
Michael Flanders
Slow Train
Flanders and Swann
Song of the Weather
Donald Swann
The Slow train
Donald Swann
Misalliance (Honeysuckle and bindweed) for voice/s and piano [words: Flanders]
Donald Swann
The Wart Hog
Donald Swann
The Hippopotamus song
Donald Swann
Namarie
Donald Swann
Lord of the Dance
Donald Swann
