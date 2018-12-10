LúnasaFormed 1996
Lúnasa
1996
Lúnasa Biography (Wikipedia)
Lúnasa is a traditional Irish music group, named after Lughnasadh, an ancient harvest festival. They tour and perform internationally, and have recorded a number of albums of both traditional and contemporary Irish instrumental music.
Lúnasa Tracks
Bolton St. / The Millstream / Loophead Lighthouse
Absent Friends
Absent Friends
Last played on
Paddys Green Shamrock Shore
Meitheamh
Meitheamh
Last played on
Brady's / Connacht Heifers
Brady's / Connacht Heifers
Last played on
Morning Nightcap
Morning Nightcap
Last played on
Split Rock / Djinovsko Horo
Split Rock / Djinovsko Horo
Last played on
The New Day March / Ryestraw / An Old Woman Would
Pontivy
Pontivy
Last played on
The Bonny Light Horseman
The Bonny Light Horseman
Last played on
Showacho / Portobello
Showacho / Portobello
Last played on
The Water is Wise
The Water is Wise
Last played on
The Tinker's Frolics
The Tinker's Frolics
Last played on
Sinéad Máires
Sinéad Máires
Last played on
Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore
Paddy's Green Shamrock Shore
Last played on
The Bonny Light Horseman (feat. Natalie Merchant)
The Bonny Light Horseman (feat. Natalie Merchant)
Last played on
My Lord What A Morning
My Lord What A Morning
Last played on
The Water Is Wise
The Water Is Wise
Last played on
The Irish Girl
The Irish Girl
Last played on
The Irish Girl
The Irish Girl
Donogh and Mike's
Donogh and Mike's
Goodbye Miss Goodavich / Rosies Reel
Goodbye Miss Goodavich / Rosies Reel
Marta
Marta
Across the Black River / Iain MacDonald's
Easter Sunday/Come back with my bloody car/Sean sa Cheo
Glentrasna
Glentrasna
Last played on
Mike Hobin's / Emmet's Hedgehog / Dunrobin Castle
Two of a Kind
Two of a Kind
Midnight in Aviles
Midnight in Aviles
Casu
Casu
The Pullet/Hull's Reel/Tie The Bonnet
The Pullet/Hull's Reel/Tie The Bonnet
Last played on
The Ballivanich Reel / The Boy In The Boat / The Stone Of Destiny
Autumn Child / Heaton Chapel
Autumn Child / Heaton Chapel
Last played on
