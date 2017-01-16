Comrade HatBorn 6 March 1984
Comrade Hat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f27aaa4f-8b2b-40bc-99da-305834dd8da7
Comrade Hat Performances & Interviews
Comrade Hat Tracks
Sort by
Go To Waste
Comrade Hat
Go To Waste
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go To Waste
Last played on
Old Amsterdam
Comrade Hat
Old Amsterdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Amsterdam
Last played on
Comrade Hat Links
Back to artist