We Are the Ocean were a four-piece English rock band from Loughton, Essex, consisting guitarist, vocalist Liam Cromby, bass guitarist Jack Spence, guitarist Alfie Scully and drummer Tom Whittaker. Vocalist Dan Brown left the band in 2012. They are signed to Hassle Records in the United Kingdom and SideOneDummy Records in the United States.

Over the course of their career they have released four albums:Cutting Our Teeth in 2010, Go Now and Live in 2011, Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow in 2012, and Ark in 2015.