We Are the Ocean were a four-piece English rock band from Loughton, Essex, consisting guitarist, vocalist Liam Cromby, bass guitarist Jack Spence, guitarist Alfie Scully and drummer Tom Whittaker. Vocalist Dan Brown left the band in 2012. They are signed to Hassle Records in the United Kingdom and SideOneDummy Records in the United States.
Over the course of their career they have released four albums:Cutting Our Teeth in 2010, Go Now and Live in 2011, Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow in 2012, and Ark in 2015.
Holy Fire
We Are the Ocean
Holy Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qy1bb.jpglink
Holy Fire
Last played on
Good For You
We Are the Ocean
Good For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xzbc0.jpglink
Good For You
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: We Are The Ocean
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecp4wh
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-11-27T22:49:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02cwsdf.jpg
27
Nov
2014
Live Lounge: We Are The Ocean
BBC Broadcasting House
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e82wrz/acts/afpg9r
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-26T22:49:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019l4mj.jpg
26
May
2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
Radio 1 Rocks: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewrxn3/acts/a28g9r
London
2012-10-22T22:49:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01034k4.jpg
22
Oct
2012
Radio 1 Rocks: 2012
London
Zane Lowe Sessions: We Are The Ocean
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6bp5v
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-08-08T22:49:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013wftn.jpg
8
Aug
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: We Are The Ocean
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
