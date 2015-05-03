Ludovic BruniBorn 1976
Ludovic Bruni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2733932-9ead-4f48-b2b6-81c387a87d79
Ludovic Bruni Biography (Wikipedia)
Ludovic Bruni (born 1976 in Hyères, France) is a French guitarist, bassist and music producer.[according to whom?]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ludovic Bruni Tracks
Sort by
Moving On
Yann Jankielewicz, Indy Dibongue, Antoine Giraud, Vincent Taeger, Cesar Anot, Nicolas Giraud, Audrey Gbaguidi, Laurent Bardainne, Tony Allen, Tony Allen & Ludovic Bruni
Moving On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlrj.jpglink
Moving On
Last played on
Go Back (feat. Damon Albarn) [Radio Edit]
Damon Albarn
Go Back (feat. Damon Albarn) [Radio Edit]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fltpt.jpglink
Go Back (feat. Damon Albarn) [Radio Edit]
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist