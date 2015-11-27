Linton Kwesi JohnsonBorn 24 August 1952
Linton Kwesi Johnson (aka LKJ, born 24 August 1952) is a Jamaican dub poet who has long been based in the UK. In 2002 he became the second living poet, and the only black poet, to be published in the Penguin Modern Classics series. His performance poetry involves the recitation of his own verse in Jamaican Patois over dub-reggae, usually written in collaboration with renowned British reggae producer/artist Dennis Bovell. Johnson's middle name, "Kwesi", is a Ghanaian name that is given to boys who, like Johnson, are born on a Sunday.
Want Fi Goh Rave
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Want Fi Goh Rave
Want Fi Goh Rave
Reality Poem
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Reality Poem
Reality Poem
Dread Beat And Blood
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Dread Beat And Blood
Dread Beat And Blood
Sonny's Lettah (Anti-Sus Poem)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Sonny's Lettah (Anti-Sus Poem)
Sonny's Lettah (Anti-Sus Poem)
All Wi Doin' Is Defendin'
Linton Kwesi Johnson
All Wi Doin' Is Defendin'
Di Great Insohreckshan
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Di Great Insohreckshan
Di Great Insohreckshan
Peach Dub
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Peach Dub
Peach Dub
Brain Smashing
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Brain Smashing
Bass Culture
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Bass Culture
Time Come
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Time Come
Five Nights of Bleeding
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Five Nights of Bleeding
Five Nights of Bleeding
Independant Intavenshan (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Independant Intavenshan (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
All Wi Doin' is Defendin' (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
All Wi Doin' is Defendin' (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Reggae Fi Peach (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Reggae Fi Peach (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Forces of Victory
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Forces of Victory
Forces of Victory
It Noh Funny
Linton Kwesi Johnson
It Noh Funny
It Noh Funny
Reality Poem (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Reality Poem (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 3 Oct 1981)
Man Free
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Man Free
Man Free
Victorious Dub
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Victorious Dub
Victorious Dub
Sonny's Lettah (Anti-Sus Poem) (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Sonny's Lettah (Anti-Sus Poem) (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Reality Poem (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Reality Poem (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Independant Intavenshan (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Independant Intavenshan (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Five Nights of Bleeding (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Five Nights of Bleeding (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
It Noh Funny (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 1 May 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
It Noh Funny (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 1 May 1979)
Want Fi Goh Rave (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
Want Fi Goh Rave (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
It Dread Inna Inglan (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
Linton Kwesi Johnson
It Dread Inna Inglan (Radio 1 In Concert, 9 Jun 1979)
