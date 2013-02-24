Edward MaddenBorn 17 July 1878. Died 11 March 1952
Edward Madden
1878-07-17
Edward Madden Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Madden (July 17, 1878 – March 11, 1952) was an American lyricist.
Edward Madden Tracks
By the Light of the Silvery Moon
Gus Edwards
By the Light of the Silvery Moon
By the Light of the Silvery Moon
Moonlight Bay
Seth MacFarlane
Moonlight Bay
Moonlight Bay
