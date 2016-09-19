!!! ( chk-chk-chk) is an American dance-punk band that formed in Sacramento, California, United States, in 1996 by lead singer Nic Offer. Members of !!! came from other local bands such as The Yah Mos, Black Liquorice and Popesmashers. They are currently based in New York City. The band's seventh album, Shake the Shudder, was released in May 2017.