https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kb8x4.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f26c72d3-e52c-467b-b651-679c73d8e1a7
!!! Biography (Wikipedia)
!!! ( chk-chk-chk) is an American dance-punk band that formed in Sacramento, California, United States, in 1996 by lead singer Nic Offer. Members of !!! came from other local bands such as The Yah Mos, Black Liquorice and Popesmashers. They are currently based in New York City. The band's seventh album, Shake the Shudder, was released in May 2017.
!!! Performances & Interviews
!!! Tracks
The One 2
!!!
The One 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y9rnk.jpglink
The One 2
Last played on
Yadnus
!!!
Yadnus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Yadnus
Last played on
Slyd
!!!
Slyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Slyd
Last played on
Even When The Water's Cold
!!!
Even When The Water's Cold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Even When The Water's Cold
Last played on
Freedom! '15
!!!
Freedom! '15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0319nkn.jpglink
Freedom! '15
Last played on
Except Death
!!!
Except Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Except Death
Last played on
Myth Takes
!!!
Myth Takes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Myth Takes
Last played on
Jamie, My Intentions Are Bass
!!!
Jamie, My Intentions Are Bass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Jamie, My Intentions Are Bass
Last played on
Dancing is the Best Revenge (6 Music Session, 31 Jul 2017)
!!!
Dancing is the Best Revenge (6 Music Session, 31 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
The One 2 (6 Music Session, 31 Jul 2017)
!!!
The One 2 (6 Music Session, 31 Jul 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
One Girl/One Boy
!!!
One Girl/One Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
One Girl/One Boy
Last played on
Louden Up (Rub N Tug Remix)
!!!
Louden Up (Rub N Tug Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Louden Up (Rub N Tug Remix)
Last played on
Dancing Is the Best Revenge
!!!
Dancing Is the Best Revenge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05542pj.jpglink
Dancing Is the Best Revenge
Last played on
Happiness is a Warm Yes
!!!
Happiness is a Warm Yes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kb8x4.jpglink
Happiness is a Warm Yes
Last played on
All U Writers
!!!
All U Writers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m6bv1.jpglink
All U Writers
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g
Bristol
2016-02-12T21:49:51
12
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
20:30
Bristol
Latest !!! News
!!! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist