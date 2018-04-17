Helen Terry (born 25 May 1956) is a British singer, known for her backing vocal work with Culture Club. As a solo performer, she scored a Top 40 hit single in 1984 with "Love Lies Lost", and released one album in 1986, Blue Notes.

She then pursued a career in film and television production, most prominently behind the scenes as a producer and executive producer for the TV broadcast of the BRIT Awards since 2001.