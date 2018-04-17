Helen TerryBorn 25 May 1956
Helen Terry
1956-05-25
Helen Terry Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Terry (born 25 May 1956) is a British singer, known for her backing vocal work with Culture Club. As a solo performer, she scored a Top 40 hit single in 1984 with "Love Lies Lost", and released one album in 1986, Blue Notes.
She then pursued a career in film and television production, most prominently behind the scenes as a producer and executive producer for the TV broadcast of the BRIT Awards since 2001.
Helen Terry Tracks
Love Lies Lost
Helen Terry
Love Lies Lost
Love Lies Lost
Last played on
Come On And Find Me
Helen Terry
Come On And Find Me
Come On And Find Me
Last played on
Forbidden Fruit
Helen Terry
Forbidden Fruit
Forbidden Fruit
Last played on
