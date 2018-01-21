The WilkinsonsFormed 1997
The Wilkinsons
1997
The Wilkinsons Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wilkinsons was a Canadian country music trio from Trenton, Ontario. Founded in 1997, the group consisted of lead singer Amanda Wilkinson, her brother Tyler Wilkinson, and their father, Steve Wilkinson. The Wilkinsons achieved success late in 1998 with the hit single "26 Cents", a Number One on the Canadian country music charts and Top 5 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. It was followed by "Fly (The Angel Song)", also a No. 1 in Canada. A second album, Here and Now, produced the group's last American top 40 hit in "Jimmy's Got a Girlfriend". Afterward, the trio recorded three more albums, one of which was not released, and a Greatest Hits package.
The Wilkinsons Tracks
26 Cents
The Wilkinsons
26 Cents
26 Cents
Shame On Me
The Wilkinsons
Shame On Me
Shame On Me
Yodelin Blues
The Wilkinsons
Yodelin Blues
Yodelin Blues
Jimmy's Got A Girlfriend
The Wilkinsons
Jimmy's Got A Girlfriend
Jimmy's Got A Girlfriend
Trees
The Wilkinsons
Trees
Trees
Williamstown
The Wilkinsons
Williamstown
Williamstown
Not Today
The Wilkinsons
Not Today
Not Today
