Daniel Jacob Radcliffe (born 23 July 1989) is an English actor and producer best known for his role as the titular protagonist in the Harry Potter film series, based on the novels by J. K. Rowling.

Born and raised in London, Radcliffe made his acting debut at 10 years of age in BBC One's 1999 television film David Copperfield, followed by his cinematic debut in 2001's The Tailor of Panama. At age 11, he was cast as Potter in the series' first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and starred in the series for 10 years, starring in the lead role in all eight films culminating with the final film in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, released in 2011. Radcliffe became one of the highest paid actors in the world during the filming of the Potter films, earned worldwide fame, popularity, and critical acclaim for his role, and received many accolades for his performance in the series.

Following the success of Harry Potter, his recent notable films and roles include lawyer Arthur Kipps in the Edwardian horror film The Woman in Black (2012), famed beat poet Allen Ginsberg in the independent film Kill Your Darlings (2013), Victor Frankenstein's assistant Igor in the science fiction fantasy Victor Frankenstein (2015), Manny, a sentient corpse in the comedy-drama Swiss Army Man, technological prodigy Walter Mabry in the heist thriller film Now You See Me 2, and FBI agent Nate Foster in the critically acclaimed thriller Imperium (all 2016). Radcliffe began to branch out to stage acting in 2007, starring in the London and New York productions of Equus for which he received immense praise from critics and audiences alike, and in the 2011 Broadway revival of the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.