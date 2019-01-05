Jan Carlos Ozuna Rosado (born March 13, 1992), known by his stage name Ozuna, is a Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer. His repertoire include hits such as "Si No Te Quiere", "No Quiere Enamorarse", "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres", "Te Vas", "Tu Foto", "El Farsante", "Se Preparó", "Quiero Repetir", "Síguelo Bailando", and "La Modelo", and collaborations on De La Ghetto's "La Ocasión", Bad Bunny's "Diles", Daddy Yankee's "La Rompe Corazones", Chris Jeday's "Ahora Dice", Wisin's "Escápate Conmigo", Romeo Santos's "Sobredosis", Alex Sensation's "Que Va", Natti Natasha's "Criminal", Reik's "Me Niego", and the remixed version of "Te Boté". He has released the albums Odisea (2017) and Aura (2018). He has won two Billboard Music Awards and three Latin American Music Awards.