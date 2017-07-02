Camp Mulla is an alternative hip hop group originating from and based in Nairobi, Kenya. The group rose to prominence with the release of their debut single "Party Don't Stop" on 31 August 2010, with that and their subsequent works earning them a nomination for Best International Act (Africa) at the 2012 BET Awards. Following their release of their debut studio album, Funky Town, the group's lead singer Karun and rapper Taio both left the group to pursue solo careers. Most recently the main four members announced their reunion at The Wave performance at the Waterfront, Ng'ong racecourse in September 2017.

The group's musical style, fashion sense and origins have drawn comparisons to The Black Eyed Peas, while they have also been criticised for making "bubblegum music".