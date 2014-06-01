Absentee5-piece psychedelic-indie band from London
Absentee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f25ede63-ae9d-4070-bf36-0d1cbe2ee1f3
Absentee Biography (Wikipedia)
Absentee were a band from London, signed to Memphis Industries. The band members were Dan Michaelson (vocals/guitar), Melinda Bronstein (vocals, keyboards, melodica, glockenspiel), Babak Ganjei (guitar/lap steel), Laurie Earle (bass) and Jon Chandler (drums, later replaced by Che Albrighton).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Absentee Tracks
Sort by
You Try Sober (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
Absentee
You Try Sober (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Should Never Have Children (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
Absentee
We Should Never Have Children (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Mesaventure Sexual (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
Absentee
Les Mesaventure Sexual (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Mesaventure Sexual (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
Performer
Hey Tramp (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
Absentee
Hey Tramp (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2006)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bitchstealer
Absentee
Bitchstealer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bitchstealer
Last played on
We Should Never Have Children
Absentee
We Should Never Have Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Should Never Have Children
Last played on
Hey Tramp Hub Session 27/02/2006
Absentee
Hey Tramp Hub Session 27/02/2006
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Tramp Hub Session 27/02/2006
Last played on
Absentee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist