Inveraray & District Pipe Band
Inveraray & District Pipe Band
Inveraray & District Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
Inveraray and District - MSR
2017-08-12
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2017
Inveraray and District - MSR
Inveraray & District - Medley
2016-08-13
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016
Inveraray & District - Medley
Inveraray & District - MSR
2016-08-13
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016
Inveraray & District - MSR
Inveraray and District - Medley
2015-08-15
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015
Inveraray and District - Medley
Inveraray and District - MSR
2015-08-15
Competing at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015
Inveraray and District - MSR
Bet Badenoch / Rodney Hull QC / The Lads Of Kilmarnock / Cup Of Tea / Silver Spear / Jack Daniel's Bartender
Bet Badenoch / Rodney Hull QC / The Lads Of Kilmarnock / Cup Of Tea / Silver Spear / Jack Daniel's Bartender
The Links Of The Forth / Bob Of Fettercairn / Charlie's Welcome
The Links Of The Forth / Bob Of Fettercairn / Charlie's Welcome
Una Macintyre/Macphedran's Strathspey/Suid Mar Chaidh An Cal A Dholaigh/Kelsey's Wee Reel/
Una Macintyre/Macphedran's Strathspey/Suid Mar Chaidh An Cal A Dholaigh/Kelsey's Wee Reel/
FAREWELL TO NIGG/AN COTA RUADH/SOUND OF SLEAT/LEXY MACASKILL/ALIVE
FAREWELL TO NIGG/AN COTA RUADH/SOUND OF SLEAT/LEXY MACASKILL/ALIVE
Travel Through Brittany / The Snuff Wife / Kilbrandon / Dhannsadh Coinneach Ri Nighean / Nach Dannsadh Am Ministeir
Travel Through Brittany / The Snuff Wife / Kilbrandon / Dhannsadh Coinneach Ri Nighean / Nach Dannsadh Am Ministeir
TRINITY
TRINITY
TRINITY
Helen Black of Inveran, The Strathspey King, The Devil in the Kitchen (Strath),Willie Murray's reel.Grim King Of The Ghosts
Helen Black of Inveran, The Strathspey King, The Devil in the Kitchen (Strath),Willie Murray's reel.Grim King Of The Ghosts
LORD ALEXANDER KENNEDY / Tulloch Castle / John McKechnie's Big Reel
LORD ALEXANDER KENNEDY / Tulloch Castle / John McKechnie's Big Reel
PADDY'S LEATHER BREECHES/THE CURLEW/DONALD MACKILLOP
PADDY'S LEATHER BREECHES/THE CURLEW/DONALD MACKILLOP
The Hag At The Churn
The Hag At The Churn
The Hag At The Churn
The Curlew
The Curlew
The Curlew
Hector The Hero
Hector The Hero
Hector The Hero
HELEN BLACK OF INVERAN/STRATHSPEY KING/DEVIL IN THE KITCHEN/WILLIE MURRAY'S REEL/GRIM KING OF THE GHOSTS/BRONNI'S BLUE BROZZI/DUNROVIN FARM
HELEN BLACK OF INVERAN/STRATHSPEY KING/DEVIL IN THE KITCHEN/WILLIE MURRAY'S REEL/GRIM KING OF THE GHOSTS/BRONNI'S BLUE BROZZI/DUNROVIN FARM
Snowball Jigs: Wee Michael's March/Burning Snowball/Alasdair F Henderson's Jig/Donella Beaton
Snowball Jigs: Wee Michael's March/Burning Snowball/Alasdair F Henderson's Jig/Donella Beaton
Pipe Major J. MacWilliams/Bob of Fettercairn/MacAllister's dick
Pipe Major J. MacWilliams/Bob of Fettercairn/MacAllister's dick
Old Skool Jigs/Paddy's Leather Breeches/The Curlew/Donald McKillop
Old Skool Jigs/Paddy's Leather Breeches/The Curlew/Donald McKillop
GARDEN OF SKYE/HIGHLAND LADDIE/EARL OF MANSFIELD
GARDEN OF SKYE/HIGHLAND LADDIE/EARL OF MANSFIELD
LAMENT FOR OWEN ROE O'NEILL/MARCHE DE LANRIVAIN/FIONA AND GARETH/CERIDWEN AND MARTIN'S WEDDING/AIR AN FHEILL A-MUIGH
LAMENT FOR OWEN ROE O'NEILL/MARCHE DE LANRIVAIN/FIONA AND GARETH/CERIDWEN AND MARTIN'S WEDDING/AIR AN FHEILL A-MUIGH
Helen Black of Inveran Set
Helen Black of Inveran Set
Helen Black of Inveran Set
OLD HAG AT THE SPINNING WHEELCLUMSY LOVER/MASON'S APRON
OLD HAG AT THE SPINNING WHEELCLUMSY LOVER/MASON'S APRON
THE GLADIATOR/DHONA BLAIR
THE GLADIATOR/DHONA BLAIR
THE GLADIATOR/DHONA BLAIR
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
2015-08-15T22:43:16
15
Aug
2015
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
2014-08-16T22:43:16
16
Aug
2014
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
