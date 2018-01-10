Geraint Bowen is an English conductor and organist. He is artistic director of the Hereford Three Choirs Festival.

He became organist and director of music at Hereford Cathedral in 2001. He is also conductor of the Hereford Choral Society. Previously he had been assistant organist at Hereford Cathedral (1989–94) before becoming organist and master of the choristers at St Davids Cathedral, Pembrokeshire, and artistic director of the St Davids Cathedral Festival (1995–2001).

Bowen was born in London in 1963 and graduated from Jesus College, Cambridge, where he was organ scholar from 1982 to 1985 and from where he started his conducting career and recorded an LP of early music with the choir. Whilst assistant organist at St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin (1986–89) he took the external MusB degree at Trinity College, Dublin. While at St Davids, he oversaw the re-building of the cathedral's Father Willis organ by Harrison & Harrison, a major project which was completed in 2000. With the choirs of St Davids Cathedral and Hereford Cathedral he has toured the USA and Australia; he has also directed choral workshops and courses in the USA, including three for the Royal School of Church Music. With the Hereford choir, he recorded a CD of Anthems, Motets & Services by William Byrd and also directed what was probably the first performance of John Browne's Stabat mater in the cathedral's history during a choral evensong.