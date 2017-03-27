Carol WilliamsUS disco musician
Carol Williams
Carol Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Williams, born in Montclair, New Jersey, United States, is a vocalist and songwriter who achieved success with her disco songs in the 1970s. She was the first female artist signed to the disco label Salsoul Records.
Carol Williams was once a member of the post-disco/garage house studio project called Komiko.
Carol Williams Tracks
Love Is You
Love Is You (Original Version)
Dance The Night Away
Have You For My Love
No One Can Do It (Like You)
Love Is You (Tom Moulton Mix)
Can't Get Away
Musical Clock Piece No VIII
Dizzy Fingers
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
In Dulci Jubilo
Can't Get Away (From Your Love)
Love Is You (Tom Moulton 12" remix)
More
