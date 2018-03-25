Silambarasan "Simbu" Thesingu Rajendar (born 3 February 1983), also credited as S. T. R., is an Indian film actor, director, writer, music composer, dancer, lyricist and playback singer in the Tamil film industry. He began his career by playing roles as a child artist in films directed by his father T. Rajendar, before his first lead role in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002), under his father's direction and produced by his mother Usha.