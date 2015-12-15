The Black Twig Pickers
The Black Twig Pickers
The Black Twig Pickers is an Appalachian old-time band consisting of Mike Gangloff on fiddle/banjo/jawharp/vocals; Nathan Bowles on banjo/percussion/vocals; Isak Howell on guitar/mouthharp/vocals; and Sally Anne Morgan on fiddle, flat-foot dancing, square dance calling, and vocals. They come from Shawsville and Blacksburg in Montgomery County, Virginia and Lewisburg in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.
The Black Twig Pickers have recorded on labels including Thrill Jockey, VHF Records Beautiful Happiness, Klang and Great Pop Supplement.
Dive For The Pearl
Cardinal 51
Don't Drink Nothing But Corn
Sweet Little Julie
Merry Mountain Hoedown
Smoker's Wedding March / Let Me Fall
Warming By The Devil's Fire
