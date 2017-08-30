Peter Szymon Serafinowicz ( SERR-ə-FIN-ə-witch; born 10 July 1972) is an English actor, voice actor, comedian, and writer. Possessing a large variety of film roles, his most well-known are Pete in Shaun of the Dead (2004), Stanley in Couples Retreat (2009) and Garthan Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Serafinowicz has appeared in many British and American comedy series. He currently stars as the title character in the live-action adaptation of The Tick, and has been praised for his political satire parody videos where he voices a camped up version of Donald Trump.