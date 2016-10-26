McBusted were an English pop-punk supergroup composed of members from bands McFly (Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd) and Busted (James Bourne, and Matt Willis). The only member of the original groups not participating in the new lineup was former Busted guitarist and vocalist Charlie Simpson, who instead opted to focus on his solo career and his band Fightstar.

Having previously appeared as special guests during McFly's tenth-anniversary concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, it was announced on 11 November 2013 that former Busted members Bourne and Willis would join McFly to form the six-piece supergroup "McBusted" and go on an arena tour in April and May 2014. The original eleven-concert McBusted Tour quickly sold out and was eventually extended to 34 shows, including headlining Hyde Park on 6 July 2014. On 16 June 2014, McBusted made their overseas debut, supporting One Direction on their Where We Are Tour in Denmark. They then continued to support One Direction the following night, and again in France on 21 June. They went on to also support One Direction in 2015 on the Australian and European leg of their On the Road Again Tour as special guests. In April 2014, it was revealed that McBusted would be releasing an album. On 7 October, they announced their debut single "Air Guitar", which debuted at number 12 on the UK Singles Chart. It was also announced that they had signed a record deal with Island Records. The band's self-titled debut album was released on 1 December and peaked at number nine.