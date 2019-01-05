Lauren AlainaBorn 8 November 1994
Lauren Alaina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05b7s2k.jpg
1994-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2506ff4-4091-4e57-ac5b-156110732aa9
Lauren Alaina Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Alaina (born Lauren Alaina Kristine Suddeth; November 8, 1994) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress from Rossville, Georgia. She was the runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol. Her debut studio album, Wildflower was released on October 11, 2011. Her second album, Road Less Traveled was released January 27, 2017. Alaina later achieved her first number one on the Country Airplay chart with the album's title track. Her second number one came later that year when she simultaneously topped five Billboard charts with her friend and former classmate Kane Brown on their duet "What Ifs". Alaina currently has over 100,000,000 spins on Spotify.
Lauren Alaina Tracks
Queen Of Hearts
Lauren Alaina
Queen Of Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Queen Of Hearts
Last played on
Ladies In The '90s
Lauren Alaina
Ladies In The '90s
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Ladies In The '90s
Last played on
Ladies In The Nineties
Lauren Alaina
Ladies In The Nineties
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Ladies In The Nineties
Last played on
Are You Happy Now?
Lauren Alaina
Are You Happy Now?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Are You Happy Now?
Last played on
Crashin The Boys Club
Lauren Alaina
Crashin The Boys Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Crashin The Boys Club
Last played on
Road Less Traveled
Lauren Alaina
Road Less Traveled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Road Less Traveled
Last played on
Next Boyfriend
Lauren Alaina
Next Boyfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Next Boyfriend
Last played on
Same Day Different Bottle
Lauren Alaina
Same Day Different Bottle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Three
Lauren Alaina
Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Three
Last played on
What Ifs (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Kane Brown
What Ifs (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Ifs (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Last played on
Doin' Fine
Lauren Alaina
Doin' Fine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Doin' Fine
Last played on
Pretty
Lauren Alaina
Pretty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Pretty
Last played on
Think Outside The Boy
Lauren Alaina
Think Outside The Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Think Outside The Boy
Last played on
Next Boyfriend (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
Lauren Alaina
Next Boyfriend (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Doing Fine (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
Lauren Alaina
Doing Fine (Live From C2C: Country to Country 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Eighteen Inches
Lauren Alaina
Eighteen Inches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Eighteen Inches
Last played on
Barefoot and Buckwild
Lauren Alaina
Barefoot and Buckwild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Barefoot and Buckwild
Last played on
Like My Mother Does
Lauren Alaina
Like My Mother Does
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7s2k.jpglink
Back to artist