Jimmy Crowley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Crowley is an Irish folk musician and song collector. He has specialized in collecting and playing traditional songs from County Cork.
Crowley started collecting music at the age of 16. His recordings popularised local songs such as "Johnny Jump Up", "Salonika", "The Boys of Fairhill" and "The Armoured Car".
