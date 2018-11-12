Piano RedBorn 19 October 1911. Died 25 July 1985
Piano Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Lee Perryman (October 19, 1911 – July 25, 1985), usually known professionally as Piano Red and later in life as Dr. Feelgood, was an American blues musician, the first to hit the pop music charts. He was a self-taught pianist who played in the barrelhouse blues style (a loud percussive type of blues piano suitable for noisy bars or taverns). His performing and recording careers emerged during the period of transition from completely segregated "race music" to rhythm and blues, which was marketed to both white and black audiences. Some music historians credit Perryman's 1950 recording "Rocking With Red" for the popularization of the term rock and roll in Atlanta. His simple, hard-pounding left hand and his percussive right hand, coupled with his cheerful shout, brought him considerable success over three decades.
Piano Red Tracks
I'm Leaving (Radio 1 Session, 29 Sep 977)
Rock baby
Diggin' The Boogie
Rockin` with red
Dr Feelgood (Radio 1 Session, 29 Sep 977)
Wild Fire
Dr Feelgood (Radio 1 Session, 29 Sep 977)
Blues Blues Blues (John Peel 28.09.77)
I Aint Fattening Frogs For Snakes
Dr Feelgood
