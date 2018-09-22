Bea BoozeBorn 23 May 1920. Died 1975
Bea Booze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2495ade-30bc-4bf8-87e7-0eb874dd7b0d
Bea Booze Biography (Wikipedia)
Bea Booze (March 23, 1912 – November 11, 1986), often credited as Wee Bea Booze, was an American R&B and jazz singer most popular in the 1940s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bea Booze Tracks
Sort by
See See Rider
Bea Booze
See See Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See See Rider
Last played on
See See Rider Blues
Bea Booze
See See Rider Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See See Rider Blues
Last played on
These Young Men
Bea Booze
These Young Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Young Men
Last played on
Bea Booze Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist