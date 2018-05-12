Joacim PerssonBorn 17 April 1971
Joacim Persson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2494077-c6ce-4954-b898-7d288ca74726
Joacim Persson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joacim Bo Persson (born April 17, 1971) is a Swedish songwriter, producer, music publisher, entrepreneur and one of the founders of Auddly, a venture between Niclas Molinder, Max Martin and Björn Ulvaeus (Abba). With Molinder, he is also part of the writing-producing team Twin. Joacim Persson has been writing and producing songs for platinum-selling artists such as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Jonas Brothers, Tokio Hotel, Mary J. Blige, Willow Smith, Iyaz, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Armin Van Buren, Charice, Ashley Tisdale, Robyn and Jamiroquai.
Joacim Persson Tracks
Bones
Equinox
Bones
link
Bones

Nobody But You
Cesar Sampson
Nobody But You
link
Nobody But You

Beautiful Mess
Kristian Kostov
Beautiful Mess
link
Beautiful Mess

Dance Alone
Jana Burčeska
Dance Alone
link
Dance Alone

In Too Deep
Tijana Bogičevič
In Too Deep
link
In Too Deep

