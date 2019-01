Joacim Bo Persson (born April 17, 1971) is a Swedish songwriter, producer, music publisher, entrepreneur and one of the founders of Auddly, a venture between Niclas Molinder, Max Martin and Björn Ulvaeus (Abba). With Molinder, he is also part of the writing-producing team Twin. Joacim Persson has been writing and producing songs for platinum-selling artists such as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Jonas Brothers, Tokio Hotel, Mary J. Blige, Willow Smith, Iyaz, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Armin Van Buren, Charice, Ashley Tisdale, Robyn and Jamiroquai.

