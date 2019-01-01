McBriare Samuel Lanyon "Mac" DeMarco (born Vernor Winfield McBriare Smith IV, April 30, 1990) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. DeMarco has released three full-length studio albums, 2 (2012), Salad Days (2014), and This Old Dog (2017), as well as two mini-LPs: his debut Rock and Roll Night Club (2012) and Another One (2015). His style of music has been described as "blue wave" and "slacker rock", or by DeMarco himself "jizz jazz".