Mac DeMarco
1990-04-30
Mac DeMarco Biography (Wikipedia)
McBriare Samuel Lanyon "Mac" DeMarco (born Vernor Winfield McBriare Smith IV, April 30, 1990) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. DeMarco has released three full-length studio albums, 2 (2012), Salad Days (2014), and This Old Dog (2017), as well as two mini-LPs: his debut Rock and Roll Night Club (2012) and Another One (2015). His style of music has been described as "blue wave" and "slacker rock", or by DeMarco himself "jizz jazz".
Mac DeMarco Performances & Interviews
Mac DeMarco: 'A lot of kids online think I'll be joining The 27 Club"
2017-04-30
Mac DeMarco talks to us about how the idea of ageing influenced his single 'My Old Man'.
Mac DeMarco: 'A lot of kids online think I'll be joining The 27 Club"
Mac DeMarco: Fans streaming my music 'doesn't really bother me'
2017-04-30
Mac DeMarco clarifies those comments he made at Coachella about streaming and downloading music online. His new album 'This Old Dog' drops next May.
Mac DeMarco: Fans streaming my music 'doesn't really bother me'
Mac DeMarco - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
2016-07-26
Canada's finest export of talent. On the John Peel Stage, it's slack rocker Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
Katie Puckrik Interviews Mac DeMarco
2016-07-02
Mac DeMarco chats to Katie about Glastonbury, MGMT, Elton John, NYC and songs about pastrami sandwiches...
Katie Puckrik Interviews Mac DeMarco
Mac DeMarco: "I'm always trying to write a Beatles song"
2016-07-02
Mac DeMarco on why he sounds like Yacht Rock.
Mac DeMarco: "I'm always trying to write a Beatles song"
Mac DeMarco: "I want to work with Elton John"
2016-07-02
Mac DeMarco explains the MGMT collaboration rumours and reveals who he would like to work with in the future…
Mac DeMarco: “I want to work with Elton John”
Mac DeMarco speaks to Stuart Maconie
2015-07-24
Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco speaks to Stuart about his album, Another One.
Mac DeMarco speaks to Stuart Maconie
Mac DeMarco Tracks
Honey Moon
Mac DeMarco
Honey Moon
Honey Moon
Salad Days
Mac DeMarco
Salad Days
Salad Days
For The First Time
Mac DeMarco
For The First Time
For The First Time
I've Been Waiting For Her
Mac DeMarco
I've Been Waiting For Her
I've Been Waiting For Her
Still Beating
Mac DeMarco
Still Beating
Still Beating
On The Level
Mac DeMarco
On The Level
On The Level
Baby You're Out
Mac DeMarco
Baby You're Out
The Stars Keep Calling My Name (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
The Stars Keep Calling My Name ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Ode To Viceroy (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
Ode To Viceroy ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Cooking Up Something Good (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
Cooking Up Something Good ( 6 Music Session for Marc Riley 22nd May 2013)
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood
Mac DeMarco
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood
Ode To Viceroy (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
Ode To Viceroy (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
Freaking Out The Neighbourhood (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
Cooking Up Something Good (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
Cooking Up Something Good (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
The Stars Keep Calling My Name (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
Mac DeMarco
The Stars Keep Calling My Name (6 Music Session, 22 May 2013)
One More Love Song
Mac DeMarco
One More Love Song
No Other Heart
Mac DeMarco
No Other Heart
No Other Heart
Indian Summer
Mac DeMarco
Indian Summer
Indian Summer
Ode To Viceroy
Mac DeMarco
Ode To Viceroy
Ode To Viceroy
My Old Man
Mac DeMarco
My Old Man
My Old Man
One Another
Mac DeMarco
One Another
One Another
This Old Dog
Mac DeMarco
This Old Dog
This Old Dog
Potato Boy
Mac DeMarco
Potato Boy
Potato Boy
Upcoming Events
2
Jun
2019
Mac DeMarco, Bon Iver, First Aid Kit, The Tallest Man On Earth, John Grant, Julien Baker, Snail Mail and KOKOKO!
Victoria Park, London, UK
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T22:04:40
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
20:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Mac DeMarco Links
Similar Artists
