Selwyn College Chapel ChoirCambridge. Formed 1895
Selwyn College Chapel Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1895
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f2454833-8dfc-41cb-8195-3090947c4c3c
Tracks
Sort by
Requiem in blue
Ben Ponniah
Requiem in blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Requiem in blue
Last played on
There is no rose
Selwyn College Chapel Choir
There is no rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There is no rose
Last played on
Alleluia On A Plainsong Melody
Selwyn College Chapel Choir
Alleluia On A Plainsong Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alleluia On A Plainsong Melody
Last played on
Let Thy Merciful Ears O Lord
Selwyn College Chapel Choir
Let Thy Merciful Ears O Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Thy Merciful Ears O Lord
Last played on
Back to artist