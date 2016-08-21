Olga GuillotBorn 9 October 1922. Died 12 July 2010
Olga Guillot
1922-10-09
Olga Guillot Biography (Wikipedia)
Olga Guillot (October 9, 1922 – July 12, 2010) was a Cuban singer who was known as the 'queen of bolero'. She was a native of the Cuban city of Santiago de Cuba.
Olga Guillot Tracks
Hoy He Llorada
Last played on
Tu Me Acostombraste
Last played on
