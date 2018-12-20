MadhushreeBorn 2 November 1969
Madhushree
1969-11-02
Madhushree Biography (Wikipedia)
Madhushree (born Sujata Bhattacharya; 2 November 1969) is an Indian singer, who sings in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. A familiar voice in A. R. Rahman's compositions, Madhushree hails from a musically inclined family, having previously been trained in classical and western styles music. Her father wanted her to be a classical singer, Madhushree joined the Rabindra Bharati University and completed her masters, but her desire was always to be a playback singer.
Madhushree Tracks
Maahi Ve
Sadhana Sargam
Maahi Ve
Maahi Ve
Kabhi Neem Neem
AR Rahman
Kabhi Neem Neem
Kabhi Neem Neem
Tu Bin Bataye
Naresh Iyer
Tu Bin Bataye
Tu Bin Bataye
Soja Zara
Madhushree
Soja Zara
Soja Zara
Mayiliragae
Naresh Iyer
Mayiliragae
Mayiliragae
Hum Hain Iss Pal Yahan
Udit Narayan
Hum Hain Iss Pal Yahan
Hum Hain Iss Pal Yahan
Cheruppathil Nammal Randum
Vijay Yesudas
Cheruppathil Nammal Randum
Cheruppathil Nammal Randum
Chilathunaam (feat. Anoop G Krishnan, Shamej Sreedhar & Gakul Joseph)
Madhushree
Chilathunaam (feat. Anoop G Krishnan, Shamej Sreedhar & Gakul Joseph)
Chilathunaam (feat. Anoop G Krishnan, Shamej Sreedhar & Gakul Joseph)
