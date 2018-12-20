Madhushree (born Sujata Bhattacharya; 2 November 1969) is an Indian singer, who sings in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. A familiar voice in A. R. Rahman's compositions, Madhushree hails from a musically inclined family, having previously been trained in classical and western styles music. Her father wanted her to be a classical singer, Madhushree joined the Rabindra Bharati University and completed her masters, but her desire was always to be a playback singer.