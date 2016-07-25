Douglas Glenn Colvin (September 18, 1951 – June 5, 2002), known professionally as Dee Dee Ramone, was a German-American musician, singer and songwriter best known as founding member, songwriter, bassist and occasional lead vocalist for the punk rock band the Ramones.

Though nearly all of the Ramones' songs were credited equally to all the band members, Dee Dee was the band's most prolific lyricist and composer, writing many of their best-known songs, such as "53rd & 3rd", "Commando", "Wart Hog", "Rockaway Beach", and "Poison Heart". He also co-wrote "Bonzo Goes To Bitburg", retitled "My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down," with Ramones producer Jean Beauvoir, who was originally from The Plasmatics. The song was featured in the film School Of Rock. Dee Dee and Beauvoir also co-wrote the song "Something To Believe In", featured on the Ramones album Animal Boy. "Bonzo Goes to Bitburg" won the New York Music Award for best independent single of the year in 1986 and Animal Boy won for best album. Beauvoir and Dee Dee later co-wrote the song "Cut Me To Pieces", which was featured in the film Rock and Roll High School Forever.