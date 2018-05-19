TG Collective are an eclectic British-based ensemble, evolving from the successful acoustic guitar trio, Trio Gitano, in 2006. The TG Collective are based in Birmingham, England. Their sound draws on many influences, in particular Flamenco, Gypsy Jazz, Jazz and contemporary Classical music, with interchanging shapes and sizes of ensemble within a performance. The group is centered on two guitarists, set alongside a core of double bass, flute and violin and percussion, whilst also featuring flamenco dance in some performances.

The band released an album, Release The Penguins, in 2012, their first since their previous 2005 release as Trio Gitano. Release The Penguins has received plaudits from The Sunday Times, Jazzwise, Songlines, FRoots, Time Out and Yahoo!. The album has been played internationally, including BBC Radio 3 to KEXP-FM in Seattle, USA. Having toured extensively around the UK, TG Collective have appeared several times at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival; Kings Place, London; live on BBC One television; Jamie Oliver's Big Feastival; the Manchester Jazz Festival; a live session for Jazz FM and London's Pizza Express Jazz Club in Soho, in addition to touring in Ireland, France, Spain, Serbia and Bulgaria.